Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 1,068,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,640,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $1,865,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,693 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.