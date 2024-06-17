Magnite’s (MGNI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 404,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,629 shares of company stock worth $1,323,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,818,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 166,522 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Magnite by 80.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,939,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,921 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

