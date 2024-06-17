Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Manhattan Associates worth $86,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $228.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.48. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

