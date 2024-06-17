Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1.7% Following Insider Selling

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 12,049,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 64,759,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Specifically, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

