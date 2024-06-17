Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,459.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,122 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

