Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.95. 575,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average of $174.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

