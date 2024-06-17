Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $3,577,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $568.85. 38,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,693. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.74. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLM
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.