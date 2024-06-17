Medios AG (OTCMKTS:MEDOF) Short Interest Up 20.8% in May

Medios AG (OTCMKTS:MEDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Medios Price Performance
MEDOF stock opened at C$13.64 on Monday. Medios has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$13.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.37.
Medios Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medios
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Medios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.