Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Sprott’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 172.75 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Sprott $148.07 million 7.21 $41.80 million $1.79 23.06

Profitability

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Sprott 28.76% 15.15% 11.98%

Volatility and Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mercurity Fintech and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Sprott beats Mercurity Fintech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

