Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Update

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRSN. Wedbush raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mersana Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

