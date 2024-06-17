Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,873,900 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 270,386,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.7 days.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

MYBUF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It operates in Germany, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.