Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $143.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.12.

Shares of MU stock opened at $145.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

