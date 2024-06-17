Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 18.2 %

MIRM traded up $4.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.10. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.