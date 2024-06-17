Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,689. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 499,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after acquiring an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

