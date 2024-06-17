Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,471 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,939,000 after acquiring an additional 488,978 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,319. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

