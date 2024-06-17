Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Trading Down 6.7%

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 39,910,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 16,971,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.68.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

