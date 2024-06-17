Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 681,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

