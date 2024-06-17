Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Acquires New Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 469,501,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,451,821,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES makes up 96.4% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC owned about 0.86% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,252,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.3 %

GFS opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

