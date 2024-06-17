Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Invests $28.18 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,176,000. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 0.1% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.92 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.54 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

