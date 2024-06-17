Mubadala Investment Co PJSC Invests $84.63 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,625,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.3% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,952,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $444.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,551,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,586,960. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

