Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 3.4 %

MULN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. 1,007,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $289.08.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

