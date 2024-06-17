National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.26. 26,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in National Beverage by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Beverage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

