National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NCMI opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

