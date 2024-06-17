National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPK stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. The stock has a market cap of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.55. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $86.08.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Presto Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

