National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NSI opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93.
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.1527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF
National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile
The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.
