National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI) Short Interest Update

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSI opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.93.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.1527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF ( NASDAQ:NSI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 11.93% of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

