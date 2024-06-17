Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 95.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Braze stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. Braze has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $327,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $114,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,605.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $327,256.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,775.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,614 shares of company stock worth $3,268,017. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

