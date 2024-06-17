NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 228,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NeoVolta Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:NEOV opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. NeoVolta has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.