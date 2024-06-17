Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,877,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 8,238,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Netlist Stock Up 5.4 %

OTCMKTS NLST opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.04. Netlist has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 268.19% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

