Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,877,800 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 8,238,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Netlist Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NLST opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Netlist has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Netlist had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 268.19%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Netlist will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

