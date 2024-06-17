Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Head to Head Review

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) and MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiNK Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 18.65% 17.45% 12.14% MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -265.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and MiNK Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $1.89 billion 7.22 $249.70 million $3.63 37.31 MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.60) -1.53

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than MiNK Therapeutics. MiNK Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and MiNK Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 18 1 2.80 MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $152.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. MiNK Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 878.58%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats MiNK Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids. Its product candidates in clinical development include valbenazine to treat dyskinetic cerebral palsy in pediatrics and adults; NBI-921352 to treat developmental and epileptic encephalopathy syndrome in pediatrics and adults; NBI-827104 to treat epileptic encephalopathy with continuous spike-and-wave during sleep; NBI-1076986 to treat movement disorders; crinecerfront to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adults and children; EFMODY to treat congenital adrenal hyperplasia and adrenal insufficiency in adults; valbenazine for the adjunctive treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1065845 for the treatment of inadequate response to treatment in major depressive disorder; luvadaxistat to treat cognitive impairment related to schizophrenia; NBI-1117568 for the treatment of schizophrenia; NBI-1070770 to treat major depressive disorder; NBI-1117570 for the treatment of symptoms of psychosis and cognition in neurological and neuropsychiatric conditions; and NBI-1117569, NBI-1117567, and NBI-1065890 to treat CNS indications. The company also has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About MiNK Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

