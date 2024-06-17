NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Update

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 0.8 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 151.51%.

About NeuroMetrix

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.