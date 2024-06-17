NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in May

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,251,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 1,840,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 247.4 days.

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXOF opened at $16.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. NEXON has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

