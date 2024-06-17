NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 38.7% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 25.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.39 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.