Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $6.82 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.