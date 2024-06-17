Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.72. Nomura shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 102,783 shares trading hands.
Nomura Stock Down 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
