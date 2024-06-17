Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.72. Nomura shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 102,783 shares trading hands.

Nomura Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $2,273,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

