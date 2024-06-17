Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth $2,911,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 30.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

