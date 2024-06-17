Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,218,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 2,663,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.3 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.28 on Monday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 87 aircrafts. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

