Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,218,200 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 2,663,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.3 days.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF opened at $1.28 on Monday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
