Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $175.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average of $178.56. Nucor has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

