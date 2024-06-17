Nutrien Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 17,264 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 195% compared to the typical volume of 5,845 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Nutrien by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after buying an additional 2,063,881 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after buying an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

