Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

