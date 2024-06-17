Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires 675 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 83,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.49. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

