Objective Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,276 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 492,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 132,430 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 51,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

