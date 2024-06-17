Objective Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.58 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

