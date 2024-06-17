Objective Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,626,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.41 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

