Objective Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,334 shares of company stock valued at $18,525,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.49. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.77 and a twelve month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.11.

View Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.