Objective Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

