Objective Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Objective Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO stock opened at $241.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.