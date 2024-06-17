Objective Capital Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

CATH opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $864.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

