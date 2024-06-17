Objective Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Objective Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000,000. Olympus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,934,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 165,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,065,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,454,000 after purchasing an additional 157,413 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

