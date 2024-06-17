Objective Capital Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $231.45 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

